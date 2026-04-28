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Ecolab Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

April 28, 2026 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $432.6 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $402.5 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482.5 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $4.066 billion from $3.695 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $432.6 Mln. vs. $402.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $4.066 Bln vs. $3.695 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.02 To $ 2.12 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.43 To $ 8.63 Full year revenue guidance: 9 % To 11 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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