Ecolab Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $563.9 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $472.9 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $591.0 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $4.196 billion from $4.005 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $563.9 Mln. vs. $472.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $4.196 Bln vs. $4.005 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.67 To $ 1.73

