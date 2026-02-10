Ecolab Guides Q1, FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $1.67 to $1.73 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $8.48 per share for the year.

Including the acquisition of Ovivo Electronics, the company expects reported sales to increase 7 to 9 percent and organic sales to increase 3 to 4 percent in 2026, with organic growth accelerating through the year.

