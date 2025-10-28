Ecolab (ECL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ecolab (ECL) reported $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06, the EPS surprise was +0.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Global Pest Elimination (Fixed Currency Rates) : $322.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $320.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $322.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $320.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Sales- Global Water (Fixed currency) : $1.95 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Sales- Global Life Sciences (Fixed currency) : $171 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.71 million.

: $171 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.71 million. Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates) : $1.54 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Sales- Global Life Sciences (Public Currency) : $184.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.65 million.

: $184.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.65 million. Sales- Global Pest Elimination (Public Currency rates) : $331.8 million compared to the $333.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $331.8 million compared to the $333.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates) : $1.59 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Sales- Global Water (Public Currency) : $2.05 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $2.05 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Operating Income- Global Life Sciences (Fixed currency) : $28.1 million versus $27.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $28.1 million versus $27.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- Global Pest Elimination (Fixed Currency Rates) : $67.4 million compared to the $64.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $67.4 million compared to the $64.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates) : $365 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.71 million.

: $365 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.71 million. Operating Income- Corporate (Fixed currency rates): $-73.7 million versus $-48.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Ecolab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ecolab here>>>

Shares of Ecolab have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.