Ecolab (ECL) Launches Roach Control Device for Food Outlets

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently launched a device developed to identify the arrival of cockroaches early and provide ongoing protection, known as the Cockroach Multi-Station. The device has been launched with the aim of enabling foodservice providers to ensure hygienic and safe operations.

For investors’ note, the Cockroach Multi-Station (a patented product of the company) has received the Kitchen Innovation Award. This indicates that the device demonstrates a significant equipment innovation to improve back-of-house operations within the restaurant industry.

It should also be noted that Ecolab’s Cockroach Multi-Station has already solved the issue of major German Cockroach infestations in various types of food establishments via its monitoring capabilities that detect the presence and specific location of pest activity.

With the latest launch, Ecolab aims to strengthen its foothold in the global Pest Elimination business. Notably, the business is a component of the broader Other segment of the company.

Significance of the Launch

Cockroaches are known to be the carriers of bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella, and pose a major threat to food safety, public health and brand reputation. Per management, the Cockroach Multi-Station (the latest offering from Ecolab’s comprehensive Cockroach Service) will help the company’s customers efficiently protect their brand reputation and eliminate any business risk.

Further, easy installation of the device on any surface makes it ideal to detect and eliminate cockroaches at their source. The station’s design and curvature mimics cockroach harborages (safe havens) to enable greater pest attraction and capture.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global pest control market is projected to grow from $22.7 billion in 2021 to $29.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors like rise in the popularity of pest control solutions, stricter food safety regulations and changes in consumer demand are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly boost Ecolab’s global business.

Recent Developments

Of late, Ecolab has witnessed a few notable developments across its businesses.

The company launched a digital service that provides industries with real-time visibility of water usage at the enterprise, site and asset levels — Water Flow Intelligence — this month.

Ecolab, in its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement in April, confirmed registering a solid increase in Pest Elimination revenues.

The company, in March, launched an enhanced version of its Smart Water Navigator. Notably, the Smart Water Navigator is a free online tool helping businesses understand the value of water in their operations and take action to achieve corporate water goals.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 6.9% in the past year versus the industry’s 6.8% fall and the S&P 500's 42.7% rise.

