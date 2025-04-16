Ecolab Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ecolab Inc. (ECL), headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. With a market cap of $67.7 billion, the company's services include food safety, sanitation, optimization of water and energy use, improvement of operational efficiency and sustainability. The global leader in the cleaning and sanitation industry is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ECL to report a profit of $1.51 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.7% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ECL to report EPS of $7.54, up 13.4% from $6.65 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.8% year over year to $8.58 in fiscal 2026.

ECL stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 6.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 9.7% dip over the same time frame.

Ecolab's strong performance is driven by growth in key sectors like water, food & beverage, and more, a focus on sustainability and innovation, and a diversified product portfolio. Strategic moves like the Purolite acquisition and digital solutions like 3D TRASAR enhance efficiency and competitiveness, positioning Ecolab for continued growth and market leadership.

On Feb. 11, ECL shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.81 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.79. The company’s revenue was $4.01 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.97 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.42 to $7.62.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ECL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” ECL’s average analyst price target is $285.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.8% from the current levels.

