Ecofibre Limited Faces Challenges Amid Debt Restructure

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

Ecofibre Ltd. (AU:EOF) has released an update.

Ecofibre Limited reported a challenging first quarter for fiscal year 2025, with revenue of $6.9 million, marking an 11% decline from the previous quarter amidst efforts to return to positive cash flow. The company is advancing initiatives to strengthen its business, including a new debt restructure plan with a consortium of lenders to manage financial risks and support growth. Despite the hurdles, Ecofibre remains focused on expanding its customer base and reducing costs to enhance its financial stability.

