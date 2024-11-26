News & Insights

Eco Wave Power Unveils Israel’s First Wave Energy Project

November 26, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) has released an update.

Eco Wave Power Global has launched Israel’s first wave energy project at Jaffa Port, a significant milestone in renewable energy. This collaboration with EDF Renewables aims to integrate wave-generated electricity into the national grid, showcasing the potential of marine energy. Investors might find Eco Wave Power’s innovative approach a promising addition to the clean energy sector.

