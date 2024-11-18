Eco Wave Power receives final permit for Wave Energy Project

Eco Wave Power (WAVE) announces it has received the final Nationwide Permit, NWP, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its wave energy project at AltaSea’s premises at the Port of Los Angeles. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of Eco Wave Power’s pioneering wave energy project, which is set to become the first onshore wave energy installation in the United States. The permit, issued under NWP 52 for Water-Based Renewable Energy Generation Pilot Projects, authorizes Eco Wave Power to install eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure on the east side of Municipal Pier One.

