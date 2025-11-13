ECN Capital Corp. Reports Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.20 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $6.79 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ECN Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.74 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $74.72 million from $66.44 million last year.

ECN Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

