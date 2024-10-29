News & Insights

Eclipse Metals Advances Greenland Rare Earth Projects

Eclipse Metals Ltd. (AU:EPM) has released an update.

Eclipse Metals Ltd is making strides in its rare earth projects in Greenland, having accessed historical drill cores that could significantly boost resource estimates at the Ivigtût and Grønnedal sites. Despite challenges in launching an IPO, the company is actively exploring partnerships and pursuing EU funding opportunities to enhance growth prospects. With a strategic focus on expanding its mineral resources, Eclipse is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for rare earth elements.

