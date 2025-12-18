ECL Boosts High-Tech Water Platform With Ovivo's Electronics Business

Ecolab ECL recently closed its previously announced acquisition of Ovivo’s Electronics business, a fast-growing global provider of ultrapure water technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing. The deal meaningfully expands Ecolab’s presence in the high-tech water solutions space, positioning it to serve customers across the semiconductor value chain as demand accelerates from AI, advanced computing and data center investments.

By combining Ovivo Electronics’ ultrapure water expertise with Ecolab’s global water, digital and service capabilities, the company strengthens its water circularity offering in one of the most water-intensive industries.

Likely Trend of ECL Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat in yesterday’s after-market trading. In the six-month period, shares have gained 0.6% against the industry’s 2.8% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 16.2% in the same time frame.

Over the long term, the Ovivo Electronics acquisition should strengthen Ecolab’s growth and margin profile by deepening its presence in the fast-growing semiconductor and AI ecosystem. Ultrapure water is mission-critical for chip manufacturing and combining Ovivo’s technologies with ECL’s global water, digital and service platform enables more comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, higher customer retention and recurring service revenues.

ECL currently has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion. In the last reported quarter, ECL delivered an earnings surprise of 0.49%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Acquisition News

In August, Ecolab entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ovivo’s Electronics business. Ovivo Electronics is expected to generate around $500 million in sales in 2025 and employs more than 900 people worldwide. ECL acquired the business for approximately $1.8 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Strategically, the deal brings together Ovivo’s ultra-pure water capabilities with ECL’s established water solutions, digital technologies and global service network, enabling it to offer end-to-end circular water management solutions for microelectronics customers while helping reduce fresh water consumption and improve chip yield and quality.

Management highlighted that ultra-pure water is essential for advanced chip manufacturing, with a single semiconductor fab capable of consuming the annual drinking water needs of about 17 million people, underscoring the importance of sustainable water solutions. The acquisition is expected to more than double ECL’s global high-tech water growth engine, positioning the combined $800 million high-tech business for strong double-digit growth and attractive operating margins. Financially, the transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to sales growth, neutral to adjusted EPS in the first-year post-close, excluding roughly $45 million in non-cash amortization, and increasingly accretive through 2027 and beyond.

Favorable Industry Prospects for ECL

Per a report by Future Market Insights, the ultrapure water market is estimated to be valued at $10.9 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

The ultrapure water market is expanding steadily, owing to rising demand from industries where water purity is critical for operations such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and power generation.

Other Recent Developments for ECL

In November, ECL expanded its data-center-focused portfolio with the launch of a fully integrated Cooling as a Service program designed to elevate cooling performance from site to chip. Arriving at a time when AI-driven workloads are rapidly intensifying demand on global data center infrastructure, the new offering combines Ecolab’s 3D TRASAR technology, smart Coolant Distribution Units and a century of cooling management expertise.

