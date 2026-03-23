ECL to Boost Data Center AI Cooling Platform With CoolIT Acquisition

Ecolab ECL recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire CoolIT Systems, a fast-growing leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions for next-generation AI data centers. The deal marks a strategic step to deepen Ecolab’s presence in the high-tech and data center ecosystem, an area seeing strong demand amid the rapid rise of AI-driven computing workloads.

From an investor standpoint, the move positions Ecolab to tap into a large and fast-growing market as data centers increasingly shift toward liquid cooling to handle higher performance requirements. By combining CoolIT’s specialized cooling systems with Ecolab’s strengths in water, chemistry and digital monitoring, it aims to build a more comprehensive, recurring revenue-driven platform, supporting long-term growth and margin expansion.

Likely Trend of ECL Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat in yesterday’s trading. In the past six-month period, shares have lost 3.5% compared with the industry’s 3.7% decline. The S&P 500 has lost 1.4% in the same time frame.

This acquisition meaningfully strengthens Ecolab’s long-term growth profile by positioning it at the center of the rapidly expanding AI data center ecosystem. As workloads become more compute-intensive, the shift toward liquid cooling is inevitable, and CoolIT gives Ecolab a critical foothold in this high-growth, high-margin segment. Beyond immediate revenue contribution, the deal enhances Ecolab’s ability to offer integrated, recurring “Cooling-as-a-Service” solutions, driving deeper customer relationships and cross-selling opportunities.

ECL currently has a market capitalization of $72.3 billion. In the last reported quarter, ECL delivered an earnings surprise of 0.97%.



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More on the Acquisition News

CoolIT Systems is a pure-play provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions purpose-built for data centers, with more than 25 years of engineering expertise in thermal management. The company designs and manufactures high-performance technologies such as coolant distribution units (CDUs), cold plates and direct-to-chip cooling systems, which are increasingly critical as AI-driven workloads push computing infrastructure beyond the limits of traditional air cooling. Its solutions are widely used by leading hyperscale and colocation operators, and the company maintains strong relationships with major chip players like NVIDIA and AMD. With expected sales of roughly $550 million over the next 12 months, CoolIT brings both scale and strong growth momentum to the table.

Strategically, the acquisition significantly enhances Ecolab’s positioning in the fast-growing data center market by adding mission-critical cooling hardware to its existing strengths in water, chemistry and digital monitoring. This combination allows Ecolab to offer a more comprehensive, end-to-end “Cooling-as-a-Service” platform, improving performance, reliability and sustainability for customers. The deal also unlocks meaningful cross-selling opportunities across Ecolab’s installed base of more than 1,000 data centers, while deepening relationships with hyperscalers.

Importantly, it doubles Ecolab’s Global High-Tech market opportunity to $10 billion, a space growing at strong double-digit rates, thereby reinforcing a durable long-term growth engine.

From a financial standpoint, Ecolab will acquire CoolIT for approximately $4.75 billion in cash, implying valuation multiples of about 29x near-term EBITDA and 24x projected 2027 EBITDA. The transaction will be funded through new debt, with pro forma net leverage expected to rise to around 3x at closing before trending back to 2x within two years. The deal is expected to be accretive to organic sales growth, adding roughly 1% to Ecolab’s total growth and 2% to its Global Water segment after the first year. While EPS accretion (excluding amortization) is anticipated from 2028, returns are projected to exceed the company’s cost of capital over time. The acquisition is slated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Favorable Industry Prospects for ECL

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global data center liquid cooling market size was estimated at $6.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $29.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2033.

The rapid escalation of computing density, driven by AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads, is fueling the growth of the market.

Other Recent Developments for ECL

Recently, ECL exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results. The company registered a robust year-over-year uptick in its top and bottom lines, along with solid performances across all segments. The expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock.

Per management, Ecolab’s performance in the reported quarter was led by accelerating organic sales growth across most businesses and significant operating income margin expansion. Management also confirmed that the company is driving better-than-expected savings from its One Ecolab productivity initiatives and now anticipates annualized savings to increase from $225 million to $325 million by 2027.

ECL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, ECL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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