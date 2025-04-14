EchoStar's Hughes Unveils HL1100W ESA to Boost Global Connectivity

EchoStar Corporation’s SATS subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems, recently unveiled the global commercial availability of its latest innovation, the HL1100W electronically steerable antenna (ESA). This advanced single-panel solution, now officially approved for use on the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, marks a major step in delivering low-latency, high-speed connectivity to enterprise and government users around the world.

What Does HL1100W Offer?

The HL1100W expands the Eutelsat OneWeb user terminal family and reflects Hughes’ continued commitment to innovation. Designed to address rising demand for compact and lightweight terminals, it provides robust, reliable connectivity across a wide range of environments — from remote oil rigs to mobile trailers and urban rooftops.

Manufactured at Hughes’ Germantown, MD facility, the HL1100W follows the successful rollout of the HL1120W and further strengthens Hughes’ role as a leader in satellite communication technology. The antenna is easy to install, features a sleek and durable design and is ready to ship immediately.

The HL1100W is expected to make a strong market impact, offering a reliable and accessible solution for mission-critical applications in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. It complements Hughes’ Managed LEO service, which provides low-latency broadband as a standalone solution or as part of broader multi-orbit and SD-WAN deployments, including enterprise and defense networks.

Recently, Hughes Network collaborated with Airbus as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) within the HBCplus in-flight connectivity (IFC) ecosystem. With Hughes solutions now included in the Airbus catalog, airlines will gain access to advanced connectivity options that are flexible and aligned with evolving passenger needs. The initiative combines two aerospace and satellite communication giants, aiming to transform how airlines deliver onboard digital experiences.

Hughes' Innovative Offerings Drive Growth

Hughes continues to drive innovation in the satellite industry, creating new avenues of growth for EchoStar. In March 2025, Hughes unveiled the Hughes Fusion Simultaneous Multi-Orbit IFC Solution, which is set to transform the in-flight experience on Delta Air Lines’ new A350 and A321neo aircraft, along with an expanded rollout on more than 400 Delta ERJ, CRJ and Boeing 717 aircraft. In September 2024, Hughes took digital signage to the next level with the launch of the HS600 Media Player. The initiative was aimed at helping businesses streamline their content delivery to any HDMI-enabled screen.

In July 2024, it introduced a small business package from Hughes Managed Cybersecurity that safeguards the interests of its employees and customers. The acclaimed solution can provide cyber protection, content filtering, higher network availability, flexible Wi-Fi connectivity and real-time threat intelligence.

However, possible subscriber losses at Hughes are putting pressure on SATS’ overall revenue performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues declined 5% year over year to $4 billion.

SATS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, EchoStar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, its shares have soared 58.7% compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 27.1%.



