EchoStar (XTRA:E20) Price Target Increased by 35.06% to 103.98

The average one-year price target for EchoStar (XTRA:E20) has been revised to 103,98 € / share. This is an increase of 35.06% from the prior estimate of 76,99 € dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55,37 € to a high of 142,12 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.47% from the latest reported closing price of 110,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 14.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E20 is 0.62%, an increase of 50.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 177,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,791K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,398K shares , representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E20 by 132.97% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,301K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,500K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares , representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E20 by 90.34% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 5,963K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares , representing an increase of 45.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E20 by 170.73% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 5,600K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,945K shares , representing a decrease of 41.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E20 by 3.64% over the last quarter.

