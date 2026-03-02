EchoStar Slips To Loss In Q4 On Charges, Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS), a provider of satellite communications solutions, reported Monday a hefty loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid charges and weak revenues.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 2.2 percent, trading at $113.00.

For the fourth quarter, EchoStar reported a net loss attributable to the company of $1.21 billion, compared to a profit of $335.23 million in the same period of the prior year.

Total Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization or OIBDA was negative $566.86 million, compared to positive $397.14 million in the previous year.

Adjusted OIBDA was $583.68 million, compared to $397.14 million in the same period of the prior year.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter dropped to $3.796 billion from $3.967 billion a year ago.

In fiscal 2025, EchoStar reported a net loss attributable to the company of $14.50 billion, compared to a net loss of $119.55 million in the previous year. The loss per share was $50.41 in 2025, compared to $0.44 in 2024.

The significantly wider net loss was primarily due to the non-cash asset impairments and other expenses totaling approximately $17.63 billion.

Adjusted net loss attributable to EchoStar was around $1.05 billion, compared to loss of $664 million last year.

Total revenues for the fiscal year 2025 were $15.00 billion, compared to $15.83 billion in the previous year.

