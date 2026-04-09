EchoStar (SATS) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 120.96

The average one-year price target for EchoStar (NasdaqGS:SATS) has been revised to $120.96 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of $109.82 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.21 to a high of $137.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.52% from the latest reported closing price of $122.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 22.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATS is 1.05%, an increase of 69.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.96% to 152,566K shares. The put/call ratio of SATS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,000K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 6,119K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 5,227K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 3,768K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares , representing a decrease of 58.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,525K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 25.68% over the last quarter.

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