EchoStar (SATS) Moves 49.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

EchoStar SATS shares ended the last trading session 49.1% higher at $25.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price appreciated after Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump intervened in a regulatory dispute involving the company’s wireless spectrum licenses. Trump reportedly has urged Chairman of EchoStar and the Chairman of FCC to bring a resolution that would allow the former to retain its valuable spectrum, which is crucial for 5G deployment. Investors responded swiftly, viewing the development as a major boost to the company’s prospects.



EchoStar has been working to safeguard its wireless spectrum licenses amid the risk of revocation by the FCC.



In May 2025, EchoStar reported first-quarter financial results that surpassed the Zacks Consensus estimate. The company plans to sell its Dish TV/Sling business to reduce debt. However, the company’s high debt remains a concern.

This seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -47.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.83 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For EchoStar, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SATS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

EchoStar is part of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry. Gilat Satellite (GILT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.1% higher at $6.39. GILT has returned -9% in the past month.

Gilat's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -100% over the past month to $0. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -100%. Gilat currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.