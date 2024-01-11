EchoStar (SATS) Moves 31.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

EchoStar (SATS) shares rallied 31.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to a series of strategic moves made by the company to unlock additional strategic, financial and operating flexibility after completing the merger with DISH Network Corporation.



The strategic move involves the transfer of DISH Network’s wireless spectrum licenses and 3 million pay-TV subscribers to the newly formed subsidiary - EchoStar Wireless Holding. Also, the merger will likely help EchoStar to expand its footprint in the terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity market.

This seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -64.4%. Revenues are expected to be $469 million, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For EchoStar, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SATS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

EchoStar is a member of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry. One other stock in the same industry, Iridium Communications (IRDM), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $39.12. IRDM has returned -1.6% over the past month.

For Iridium , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.03. This represents a change of +400% from what the company reported a year ago. Iridium currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.