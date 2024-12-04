ECD Automotive Design launches ‘Boutique’ Studio

ECD Auto Design announced the launch of its new “Boutique” Studio. This innovative product offering is designed for discerning clients who dream of highly unique vehicles that transcend past the company’s existing production lines. This new initiative completely redefines what’s possible in the world of bespoke automotive craftsmanship. Demand for highly specialized vehicles inspired the creation of the Boutique Studio. For clients that seek vehicles outside ECD’s existing production scope or desire to elevate their projects far beyond the traditional offerings, the Boutique Studio is the answer. It enables ECD to create one-of-one masterpieces that cater to these specific visions. A few examples of what you can expect might include classic Ferraris, Aston Martins, Porsches, as well as highly-customized variations of classic vehicles.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ECDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.