ECD Automotive Design introduces Project Skywood

ECD Auto Design introduced Project Skywood, a one-of-one custom Land Rover Defender 110 destined for its new Pennsylvania home. This unique Defender does not hold back on any bells and whistles as it combines exceptional performance with exquisite interior craftsmanship, creating a luxurious and rugged vehicle perfectly suited to the diverse landscapes of its future home.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.