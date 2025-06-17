ECD Automotive Design Introduces Bespoke Jaguar E-Type GTO Through The Bridgewater Commission

ECD Automotive Design has introduced a bespoke Jaguar E-Type GTO, a handcrafted grand tourer merging classic design with modern performance.

ECD Automotive Design has introduced a groundbreaking vehicle, the Jaguar E-Type GTO, which is a bespoke, open-top grand tourer crafted for a private client under The Bridgewater Commission. This one-of-a-kind car reimagines the classic E-Type with a performance-oriented design that draws inspiration from Jaguar's motorsport legacy and 1960s homologation specials. Handcrafted in Coventry and completed in Florida, it features a unique blend of Series I aesthetics, Series II chassis, and Series III power with a rebuilt Jaguar V12 engine, delivering over 400 horsepower. Inside, it combines vintage styling with modern amenities, ensuring an exceptional driving experience. The vehicle has already received praise for its craftsmanship and performance, marking a significant evolution of the Jaguar legacy by ECD.

ECD Automotive Design introduces the Jaguar E-Type GTO, a bespoke open-top grand tourer showcasing innovative design and craftsmanship, which can enhance its brand reputation within the luxury automotive market.

The vehicle has already received significant media attention, including favorable coverage in Forbes, highlighting its craftsmanship and performance, which may attract potential customers and investors.

The project demonstrates ECD’s capability to merge classic design with modern performance, reinforcing its position as a leader in bespoke automotive design and potentially expanding its market reach.

The Jaguar E-Type GTO utilizes high-quality components and expertise from renowned suppliers, which may establish ECD as a serious player among luxury automotive manufacturers focused on quality and performance.

The press release emphasizes the bespoke nature of the Jaguar E-Type GTO, which may limit its market appeal and sales potential to a very niche audience, potentially reducing overall revenue.

The exclusivity implied by the "one-of-one" designation could alienate potential customers who cannot afford such a high-end, custom product, reflecting a narrow target market.

The reliance on a single private client for the project might raise concerns about the sustainability and scalability of ECD's business model, as future commissions may not match this project's uniqueness and visibility.

What is the Jaguar E-Type GTO?

The Jaguar E-Type GTO is a bespoke grand tourer created by ECD Automotive Design, inspired by classic motorsport.

Who is behind the Jaguar E-Type GTO?

The vehicle was developed by ECD Automotive Design, a company known for reimagining classic cars with modern performance.

What features does the Jaguar E-Type GTO include?

It features handcrafted aluminum panels, a rebuilt Jaguar V12 engine, Bluetooth audio, heated seats, and a custom removable hardtop.

Where is the Jaguar E-Type GTO built?

The body is hand-formed in Coventry, England, while the final build is completed in Florida, USA.

What inspired the design of the Jaguar E-Type GTO?

The design is inspired by Jaguar's motorsport history and 1960s homologation specials, evolving the classic E-Type concept.

Full Release







The Bridgewater Commission



The Bridgewater Commission



.







View









images









and









video









of The Bridgewater Commission







This one-of-one vehicle, dubbed the Jaguar E-Type GTO, represents a new vision for what the E-Type could have become — a handcrafted, performance-focused grand tourer inspired by Jaguar’s motorsport history and the spirit of 1960s-era homologation specials.





In ECD’s naming convention, “GTO” stands for



Grand Touring Open



— a performance-built, open-air configuration rooted in classic design and elevated for modern driving. This Jaguar GTO is the first of its kind: handcrafted, analog, and unapologetically bespoke.





“This is the Jaguar GTO that never was — but always should have been,” said Scott Wallace, ECD Co-Founder and CEO. “The Bridgewater Commission challenged us to look beyond restoration and build something entirely original. We weren’t just honoring Jaguar’s history — we were evolving it.”







A Vision Reinforced by Industry Praise







ECD’s bold reinterpretation of the Jaguar E-Type has already garnered national attention. In a recent



Forbes



feature titled







“Test Driving The ECD Automotive Design Series II Jaguar E-Type”







(June 12, 2025), automotive journalist Peter Nelson praised the marque’s craftsmanship and performance focus:





“In a word, it was heaven,” wrote Nelson. “I’ve driven modern Aston Martins and Lamborghinis with 12 cylinders at their disposal, but this was different… This thing had drivability and thrill — two traits that are often at odds in old sports car fare — in spades.”







Handbuilt in Coventry. Reimagined by ECD. Powered by Passion.







The Jaguar E-Type GTO’s body was formed in Coventry, England — Jaguar’s spiritual home — by heritage metal craftsmen who shaped its long-nose bonnet, tapered tail, and functional louvers with inspiration drawn from the Series I E-Type and racing-spec D-Type. Its proportions evoke classic endurance racers, but every line is reinterpreted for modern presence.





ECD completed the build in Florida, fitting the bodywork over a custom-configured Series II chassis and installing a Jaguar V12, rebuilt and tuned by Team CJ in Austin, Texas — one of the foremost Jaguar performance shops in North America. The engine is mated to ECD-developed fuel injection, a modern cooling system, and a bespoke center-exit twin-pipe exhaust that delivers more than 400 bhp.





“This car pushed the limits of what’s possible when blending three generations of E-Type architecture,” said Elliot Humble, ECD’s Chief Technical Officer. “Series I body, Series II chassis, Series III power — every part was reconsidered, refined, and reengineered to work in harmony.”





“This wasn’t just a technical challenge,” he added. “It was a reward. Because once it all came together, and we rolled it out for the first time, we knew this was something the world had never seen — and might never see again.”







A Touring Cockpit with Classic Soul







Inside, the ECD Jaguar E-Type GTO exudes vintage character and bespoke detail. Custom GTS Classic Car Seats are wrapped in hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather and finished in a vertical fluted pattern. The brushed aluminum dash features Moal Bomber gauges and classic toggle switches, invoking the tactile drama of 1960s sports cars.





Modern conveniences — including Bluetooth audio, heated seats, USB ports, automatic headlights, and power locks — are hidden seamlessly within the cabin. A custom removable hardtop was designed late in the project, allowing the driver to enjoy either full open-air grand touring or enclosed comfort.







Vehicle Highlights











Model:



Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission



Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission





Bodywork:



Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps



Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps





Paint:



Metallic British Racing Green



Metallic British Racing Green





Powertrain:



Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower



Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower





Chassis & Engineering:



Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration



Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration





Suspension & Brakes:



Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers



Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers





Wheels & Tires:



15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires



15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires





Interior:



GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches



GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches





Technology:



Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks



Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks





Roof:



Custom removable hardtop for open or enclosed driving













About ECD Automotive Design







ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) is a creator of one-of-one reimagined classic vehicles that merge British heritage with modern performance. Specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, and Jaguar E-Types, every ECD commission is hand-built in the U.S. through a fully bespoke, client-driven design experience. With over 60 ASE certifications and a UK-based sourcing team, ECD delivers vehicles that are not restored to the past — but redesigned for the future.





For more information about the Jaguar E-Type GTO or ECD’s bespoke vehicle program, visit







www.ecdautodesign.com







or call



(407) 483-4825









Media Contact:







Dia Stewart





Marketing Manager







dia@ecdautodesign.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b10df3f4-9b43-466e-a38c-767b2921c09b





