ECD Automotive Design Enhances Defender Experience with New Interior Upgrades in Collaboration with Scheel-Mann

ECD Automotive Design enhances the Defender with upgraded Scheel-Mann seating and interior features, improving comfort and functionality.

ECD Automotive Design, a leading restoration company for Land Rovers and classic vehicles, is enhancing the Defender's interior by partnering with German seat manufacturer Scheel-Mann to create a more spacious and comfortable cabin. The new features include bespoke Scheel-Mann seating that offers orthopedic-grade comfort, custom seating designs for middle rows, heated and ventilated options, and easy access to storage. Redesigned consoles provide added functionality, while modified floor plans improve legroom and cabin accessibility. These changes aim to maintain the Defender's iconic style while integrating modern comforts, aligning with ECD's commitment to evolve classic vehicles for today's drivers.

ECD Automotive Design continues to enhance its product offerings by partnering with renowned manufacturer Scheel-Mann, significantly improving comfort and luxury in their Defender models.

The introduction of bespoke seating solutions and redesigned cabin features addresses client desires for greater legroom, better ergonomics, and modern conveniences, potentially increasing customer satisfaction and attracting new buyers.

The updated Defender design embodies a successful blend of classic aesthetics with modern functionalities, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and bespoke customization in luxury vehicle restoration.

The press release may highlight a reliance on a partnership with Scheel-Mann for interior enhancements, which could raise concerns about the company's innovation capabilities and design independence.

Despite detailing new features, the press release does not address any potential issues or limitations related to these upgrades, such as increased costs for consumers or possible supply chain disruptions.

There is no mention of how these enhancements will affect production timelines or the company's ability to meet customer demand, which could raise red flags for potential clients and investors.

What new features are included in the Defender's interior enhancements?

The Defender now offers bespoke Scheel-Mann seating, redesigned consoles, expanded legroom, and improved cabin ergonomics.

Who partnered with ECD automotive for these updates?

ECD automotive collaborated with renowned German seat manufacturer Scheel-Mann to enhance the Defender's interior.

What is the significance of the Scheel-Mann LRD Edition seat?

The LRD Edition seat allows direct access to the factory battery and toolboxes, simplifying roadside service.

How does ECD ensure the quality of their vehicles?

Each vehicle is hand-built by master-certified ASE craftsmen, ensuring high standards and bespoke quality for clients.

Where is ECD's global headquarters located?

ECD's global headquarters is in Kissimmee, Florida, in a 100,000-square-foot facility.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world’s leading creator of restored Land Rovers and custom classic vehicles, is enhancing the Defender driving experience with a series of thoughtful interior updates. In partnership with renowned German seat manufacturer



Scheel-Mann



, ECD now offers a smarter, more spacious, and far more comfortable cabin—delivering what clients have long desired: more legroom, better ergonomics, and luxury seating worthy of the vehicle’s bespoke status.











Guter Sitz, Gute Fahrt



—“Good seat, good ride”—is more than a German phrase. It’s the foundation of this evolution in Defender design.







Key Enhancements Include:











Bespoke Scheel-Mann Seating







The legendary



Traveller F series



front seat—renowned for long-haul comfort, lateral support, and orthopedic-grade ergonomics—is now available on ECD builds. For the middle row, a custom Scheel-Mann solution was co-developed to offer legroom and seating angles comparable to modern luxury SUVs. Heated and ventilated seat options are available across all seating positions.









A standout feature is the



Scheel-Mann LRD Edition



, designed specifically for classic Defenders. Its lift-up seat cushions allow direct access to the factory battery and onboard toolboxes—eliminating the need to unbolt or remove seats during roadside service. The upgraded seat bracket design also creates



flat storage space on top of the seat box



, ideal for stashing jumper cables, emergency gear, or even a lockable strongbox for valuables.







The legendary front seat—renowned for long-haul comfort, lateral support, and orthopedic-grade ergonomics—is now available on ECD builds. For the middle row, a custom Scheel-Mann solution was co-developed to offer legroom and seating angles comparable to modern luxury SUVs. Heated and ventilated seat options are available across all seating positions. A standout feature is the , designed specifically for classic Defenders. Its lift-up seat cushions allow direct access to the factory battery and onboard toolboxes—eliminating the need to unbolt or remove seats during roadside service. The upgraded seat bracket design also creates , ideal for stashing jumper cables, emergency gear, or even a lockable strongbox for valuables.





Redesigned Consoles and Custom Armrests







New center consoles feature integrated cup holders and modular components—including wireless chargers, storage trays, and lockable compartments with biometric or code access. Matching armrests provide additional comfort and finish the look.







New center consoles feature integrated cup holders and modular components—including wireless chargers, storage trays, and lockable compartments with biometric or code access. Matching armrests provide additional comfort and finish the look.





Expanded Legroom and Rear Cabin Optimization







Subtle floorplan modifications now allow front seats to shift significantly rearward—improving driver and passenger comfort without sacrificing rear capacity. The re-engineered rear tub layout improves middle-row accessibility and overall cabin flow.











“This is about evolving the Defender without losing its soul,” said



Elliot Humble



, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of ECD. “We’ve always respected the original form, but our clients expect more. By partnering with Scheel-Mann, we’ve addressed a long-standing weakness—comfort and space—while adding smart features that make ownership easier and more enjoyable.”





These enhancements are now standard on select ECD builds and fully customizable—another step in ECD’s mission to redefine what’s possible in classic vehicle restoration.







Good seat. Great ride. Built by ECD.









About ECD Auto Design







ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master-level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit





www.ecdautodesign.com





.











Media Contact:







Kevin Kastner





Chief Revenue Officer





kastnerk@ecdautodesign.com





407-738-1056





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11a42540-868c-4269-aa2a-7bb113f39f8b





