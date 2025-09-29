ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) Price Target Increased by 3,900.00% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for ECD Automotive Design (NasdaqCM:ECDA) has been revised to $204.00 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,937.04% from the latest reported closing price of $4.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in ECD Automotive Design. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECDA is 0.00%, an increase of 55.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.50% to 706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 200K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 75K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 75K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 75K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atw Spac Management holds 69K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.