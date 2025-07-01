ECD Automotive Design Celebrates Dual Successes with Winning Jaguar E-Type and Custom Ford Mustang at National Auto Events

ECD Automotive Design celebrates awards for its Jaguar E-Type and custom Ford Mustang at prestigious automotive events.
Quiver AI Summary
ECD Automotive Design announced two prestigious awards reflecting its leadership in custom automotive design. The company's Jaguar E-Type, "The Wellesley Commission," won First Place at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and modern performance enhancements while maintaining its classic appeal. Simultaneously, ECD's first custom Ford Mustang, Project Ghost '67, received the Best of Class award at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, blending classic American muscle with advanced design and personalization. These accolades highlight ECD’s dedication to quality and innovative engineering, as it expands its portfolio beyond traditional British vehicles into the American muscle car market.
Potential Positives
- ECD Automotive Design has achieved national recognition by winning First Place for "The Wellesley Commission" at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day.
- The company successfully expanded its portfolio by launching Project Ghost '67, its first custom Ford Mustang build, which earned Best of Class at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest.
- Project Ghost '67 has been invited for display at a special launch event at the Roush Museum, enhancing its visibility in the automotive industry.
- These awards validate ECD's craftsmanship and vision for growth, confirming its reputation for quality and innovation in both British and American automotive markets.
Potential Negatives
- While the press release highlights major victories, it may raise concerns about the company’s ability to compete in a market dominated by established brands, especially with their expansion into the American muscle car segment.
- The announcement does not address any financial details or projections, leaving stakeholders without insight into the potential impact of these wins on the company's financial health.
- The focus on custom vehicles and limited production runs could imply a reliance on niche markets, which may not be sustainable in broader economic conditions.
FAQ
What awards did ECD Automotive Design win recently?
ECD Automotive Design won First Place for The Wellesley Commission and Best of Class for Project Ghost '67.
What is The Wellesley Commission?
The Wellesley Commission is a one-of-one handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, reengineered for modern performance.
What features does Project Ghost '67 have?
Project Ghost '67 features a 465 HP Roush V8 engine, custom heated Recaro seats, and a high gloss mineral white finish.
Where can Project Ghost be seen soon?
Project Ghost will be displayed at a launch event at the Roush Museum on July 11th.
What types of vehicles does ECD restore?
ECD restores a range of vehicles including Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, and Ford Mustangs, focusing on bespoke builds.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ECDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ECDA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 75,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,047
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 62,599 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,764
- FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC removed 28,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,880
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 23,628 shares (+232.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,876
- TUTTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 19,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,243
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 16,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,152
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,303 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,812
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in reimagined British classics and bespoke performance vehicles, is proud to announce two major victories on the national automotive stage. The company’s highly acclaimed Jaguar E-Type “The Wellesley Commission” earned
First Place
at the
Larz Anderson Auto Museum’s British Car Day
, while its first custom Ford Mustang build,
Project Ghost '67
, took home
Best of Class
at the
2025 Route 66 Road Fest
in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
View
images
or
video
of The Wellesley Commission
View
images
or
video
of Project Ghost
The Wellesley Commission: A Jaguar Triumph
Commissioned as a one-of-one build for a private collector,
The Wellesley Commission
is a handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, extensively reengineered for modern performance while retaining the soul of the original 1960s icon. Finished in the beautifully classic British Racing Green with a rich Spinneybeck Veluto Pelle interior and powered by a modern LS3 V8, the vehicle wowed judges and attendees alike at the prestigious
British Car Day
, hosted by the
Larz Anderson Auto Museum
in Brookline, Massachusetts.
“To have one of our builds honored at a museum so closely tied to British automotive heritage is incredibly rewarding,” said
Scott Wallace
, Co-Founder and CEO of ECD. “The Wellesley Commission represents everything we strive for — craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless design.”
Project Ghost '67: A New Chapter for ECD
Marking a bold expansion beyond its British roots, ECD’s
Project Ghost '67
is the company’s first fully bespoke Ford Mustang build. Completed earlier this year, the 1967 fastback Mustang merges classic American muscle with ECD’s precision approach to performance and personalization. Featuring a small-block 465 HP Roush V8 engine, Rambler Chrome wheels, custom heated Recaro seats, and a stealth high gloss mineral white, the vehicle earned
Best of Class
in the
Modified Muscle Car division
at the
2025 Route 66 Road Fest
, a national celebration of American automotive culture.
In recognition of its design and engineering excellence,
Project Ghost
has also been invited for display at a special launch event at the
Roush Museum
in partnership with the
Roush Automotive Collection
in Livonia, Michigan on July 11th. The exhibit will celebrate standout custom and performance Mustangs, placing ECD’s debut American muscle build alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry.
“Winning Best of Class with our very first custom Mustang validates our vision to expand beyond Land Rovers and Jaguars,” said
Elliot Humble
, ECD Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer. “Project Ghost represents the next evolution of ECD — applying our proven craftsmanship to the most iconic American nameplates.”
The Wellesley Commission
Model — Jaguar Series 3
Powertrain — GM LS3
Suspension — Road Performance - Damping Adjustable with Fast Steering Rack
Brakes — High Performance
Paint Color — British Racing Green Full Gloss
Wheels — Upgraded 16 Inch Wire Wheels & Knock-Off Spinners
Tires — Pirelli Cinturato
Dash Style — Wrapped in Approved Black Leather
Steering Wheel — 15" Original Wooden Wheel
Gauges — Moal Bomber
Radio — Classic Style Stereo with Bluetooth
Project Ghost '67
Model — 1967 Mustang Fastback
Engine — 465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8
Chassis — Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers
Brakes — 11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers
Paint — High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes
Wheels — 17” Rambler Chrome Wheels
Tires — Nitto NT555
Dash Style — Heated Recaro Seats in Black Leather
About ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design
(NASDAQ: ECDA), ECD, is a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.
For press inquiries, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please contact:
ECD Media Relations
Dia Stewart
dia@ecdautodesign.com
(407) 483-4825
www.ecdautodesign.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2bb664a-501a-4652-bb67-d5d2f137c94d
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.