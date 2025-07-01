ECD Automotive Design Celebrates Dual Successes with Winning Jaguar E-Type and Custom Ford Mustang at National Auto Events

ECD Automotive Design celebrates awards for its Jaguar E-Type and custom Ford Mustang at prestigious automotive events.

Quiver AI Summary

ECD Automotive Design announced two prestigious awards reflecting its leadership in custom automotive design. The company's Jaguar E-Type, "The Wellesley Commission," won First Place at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and modern performance enhancements while maintaining its classic appeal. Simultaneously, ECD's first custom Ford Mustang, Project Ghost '67, received the Best of Class award at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, blending classic American muscle with advanced design and personalization. These accolades highlight ECD’s dedication to quality and innovative engineering, as it expands its portfolio beyond traditional British vehicles into the American muscle car market.

Potential Positives

ECD Automotive Design has achieved national recognition by winning First Place for "The Wellesley Commission" at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day.

The company successfully expanded its portfolio by launching Project Ghost '67, its first custom Ford Mustang build, which earned Best of Class at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest.

Project Ghost '67 has been invited for display at a special launch event at the Roush Museum, enhancing its visibility in the automotive industry.

These awards validate ECD's craftsmanship and vision for growth, confirming its reputation for quality and innovation in both British and American automotive markets.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights major victories, it may raise concerns about the company’s ability to compete in a market dominated by established brands, especially with their expansion into the American muscle car segment.



The announcement does not address any financial details or projections, leaving stakeholders without insight into the potential impact of these wins on the company's financial health.



The focus on custom vehicles and limited production runs could imply a reliance on niche markets, which may not be sustainable in broader economic conditions.

FAQ

What awards did ECD Automotive Design win recently?

ECD Automotive Design won First Place for The Wellesley Commission and Best of Class for Project Ghost '67.

What is The Wellesley Commission?

The Wellesley Commission is a one-of-one handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, reengineered for modern performance.

What features does Project Ghost '67 have?

Project Ghost '67 features a 465 HP Roush V8 engine, custom heated Recaro seats, and a high gloss mineral white finish.

Where can Project Ghost be seen soon?

Project Ghost will be displayed at a launch event at the Roush Museum on July 11th.

What types of vehicles does ECD restore?

ECD restores a range of vehicles including Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, and Ford Mustangs, focusing on bespoke builds.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ECDA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in reimagined British classics and bespoke performance vehicles, is proud to announce two major victories on the national automotive stage. The company’s highly acclaimed Jaguar E-Type “The Wellesley Commission” earned



First Place



at the



Larz Anderson Auto Museum’s British Car Day



, while its first custom Ford Mustang build,



Project Ghost '67



, took home



Best of Class



at the



2025 Route 66 Road Fest



in Tulsa, Oklahoma.





View





images





or





video





of The Wellesley Commission





View





images





or





video





of Project Ghost







The Wellesley Commission: A Jaguar Triumph







Commissioned as a one-of-one build for a private collector,



The Wellesley Commission



is a handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, extensively reengineered for modern performance while retaining the soul of the original 1960s icon. Finished in the beautifully classic British Racing Green with a rich Spinneybeck Veluto Pelle interior and powered by a modern LS3 V8, the vehicle wowed judges and attendees alike at the prestigious



British Car Day



, hosted by the



Larz Anderson Auto Museum



in Brookline, Massachusetts.





“To have one of our builds honored at a museum so closely tied to British automotive heritage is incredibly rewarding,” said



Scott Wallace



, Co-Founder and CEO of ECD. “The Wellesley Commission represents everything we strive for — craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless design.”







Project Ghost '67: A New Chapter for ECD







Marking a bold expansion beyond its British roots, ECD’s



Project Ghost '67



is the company’s first fully bespoke Ford Mustang build. Completed earlier this year, the 1967 fastback Mustang merges classic American muscle with ECD’s precision approach to performance and personalization. Featuring a small-block 465 HP Roush V8 engine, Rambler Chrome wheels, custom heated Recaro seats, and a stealth high gloss mineral white, the vehicle earned



Best of Class



in the



Modified Muscle Car division



at the



2025 Route 66 Road Fest



, a national celebration of American automotive culture.





In recognition of its design and engineering excellence,



Project Ghost



has also been invited for display at a special launch event at the



Roush Museum



in partnership with the



Roush Automotive Collection



in Livonia, Michigan on July 11th. The exhibit will celebrate standout custom and performance Mustangs, placing ECD’s debut American muscle build alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry.





“Winning Best of Class with our very first custom Mustang validates our vision to expand beyond Land Rovers and Jaguars,” said



Elliot Humble



, ECD Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer. “Project Ghost represents the next evolution of ECD — applying our proven craftsmanship to the most iconic American nameplates.”







The Wellesley Commission









Model — Jaguar Series 3



Model — Jaguar Series 3



Powertrain — GM LS3



Powertrain — GM LS3



Suspension — Road Performance - Damping Adjustable with Fast Steering Rack



Suspension — Road Performance - Damping Adjustable with Fast Steering Rack



Brakes — High Performance



Brakes — High Performance



Paint Color — British Racing Green Full Gloss



Paint Color — British Racing Green Full Gloss



Wheels — Upgraded 16 Inch Wire Wheels & Knock-Off Spinners



Wheels — Upgraded 16 Inch Wire Wheels & Knock-Off Spinners



Tires — Pirelli Cinturato



Tires — Pirelli Cinturato



Dash Style — Wrapped in Approved Black Leather



Dash Style — Wrapped in Approved Black Leather



Steering Wheel — 15" Original Wooden Wheel



Steering Wheel — 15" Original Wooden Wheel



Gauges — Moal Bomber



Gauges — Moal Bomber



Radio — Classic Style Stereo with Bluetooth













Project Ghost '67









Model — 1967 Mustang Fastback



Model — 1967 Mustang Fastback



Engine — 465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8



Engine — 465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8



Chassis — Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers



Chassis — Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers



Brakes — 11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers



Brakes — 11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers



Paint — High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes



Paint — High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes



Wheels — 17” Rambler Chrome Wheels



Wheels — 17” Rambler Chrome Wheels



Tires — Nitto NT555



Tires — Nitto NT555



Dash Style — Heated Recaro Seats in Black Leather









About ECD Automotive Design









ECD Automotive Design



(NASDAQ: ECDA), ECD, is a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.





For press inquiries, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please contact:







ECD Media Relations







Dia Stewart





dia@ecdautodesign.com





(407) 483-4825









www.ecdautodesign.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2bb664a-501a-4652-bb67-d5d2f137c94d





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.