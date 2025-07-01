Stocks
ECD Automotive Design Celebrates Dual Successes with Winning Jaguar E-Type and Custom Ford Mustang at National Auto Events

July 01, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

ECD Automotive Design celebrates awards for its Jaguar E-Type and custom Ford Mustang at prestigious automotive events.

ECD Automotive Design announced two prestigious awards reflecting its leadership in custom automotive design. The company's Jaguar E-Type, "The Wellesley Commission," won First Place at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and modern performance enhancements while maintaining its classic appeal. Simultaneously, ECD's first custom Ford Mustang, Project Ghost '67, received the Best of Class award at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, blending classic American muscle with advanced design and personalization. These accolades highlight ECD’s dedication to quality and innovative engineering, as it expands its portfolio beyond traditional British vehicles into the American muscle car market.

Potential Positives

  • ECD Automotive Design has achieved national recognition by winning First Place for "The Wellesley Commission" at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum's British Car Day.
  • The company successfully expanded its portfolio by launching Project Ghost '67, its first custom Ford Mustang build, which earned Best of Class at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest.
  • Project Ghost '67 has been invited for display at a special launch event at the Roush Museum, enhancing its visibility in the automotive industry.
  • These awards validate ECD's craftsmanship and vision for growth, confirming its reputation for quality and innovation in both British and American automotive markets.

Potential Negatives

  • While the press release highlights major victories, it may raise concerns about the company’s ability to compete in a market dominated by established brands, especially with their expansion into the American muscle car segment.

  • The announcement does not address any financial details or projections, leaving stakeholders without insight into the potential impact of these wins on the company's financial health.

  • The focus on custom vehicles and limited production runs could imply a reliance on niche markets, which may not be sustainable in broader economic conditions.

FAQ

What awards did ECD Automotive Design win recently?

ECD Automotive Design won First Place for The Wellesley Commission and Best of Class for Project Ghost '67.

What is The Wellesley Commission?

The Wellesley Commission is a one-of-one handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, reengineered for modern performance.

What features does Project Ghost '67 have?

Project Ghost '67 features a 465 HP Roush V8 engine, custom heated Recaro seats, and a high gloss mineral white finish.

Where can Project Ghost be seen soon?

Project Ghost will be displayed at a launch event at the Roush Museum on July 11th.

What types of vehicles does ECD restore?

ECD restores a range of vehicles including Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, and Ford Mustangs, focusing on bespoke builds.

$ECDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ECDA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in reimagined British classics and bespoke performance vehicles, is proud to announce two major victories on the national automotive stage. The company’s highly acclaimed Jaguar E-Type “The Wellesley Commission” earned

First Place

at the

Larz Anderson Auto Museum’s British Car Day

, while its first custom Ford Mustang build,

Project Ghost '67

, took home

Best of Class

at the

2025 Route 66 Road Fest

in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



View


images


or


video


of The Wellesley Commission



View


images


or


video


of Project Ghost




The Wellesley Commission: A Jaguar Triumph



Commissioned as a one-of-one build for a private collector,

The Wellesley Commission

is a handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, extensively reengineered for modern performance while retaining the soul of the original 1960s icon. Finished in the beautifully classic British Racing Green with a rich Spinneybeck Veluto Pelle interior and powered by a modern LS3 V8, the vehicle wowed judges and attendees alike at the prestigious

British Car Day

, hosted by the

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

in Brookline, Massachusetts.



“To have one of our builds honored at a museum so closely tied to British automotive heritage is incredibly rewarding,” said

Scott Wallace

, Co-Founder and CEO of ECD. “The Wellesley Commission represents everything we strive for — craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless design.”




Project Ghost '67: A New Chapter for ECD



Marking a bold expansion beyond its British roots, ECD’s

Project Ghost '67

is the company’s first fully bespoke Ford Mustang build. Completed earlier this year, the 1967 fastback Mustang merges classic American muscle with ECD’s precision approach to performance and personalization. Featuring a small-block 465 HP Roush V8 engine, Rambler Chrome wheels, custom heated Recaro seats, and a stealth high gloss mineral white, the vehicle earned

Best of Class

in the

Modified Muscle Car division

at the

2025 Route 66 Road Fest

, a national celebration of American automotive culture.



In recognition of its design and engineering excellence,

Project Ghost

has also been invited for display at a special launch event at the

Roush Museum

in partnership with the

Roush Automotive Collection

in Livonia, Michigan on July 11th. The exhibit will celebrate standout custom and performance Mustangs, placing ECD’s debut American muscle build alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry.



“Winning Best of Class with our very first custom Mustang validates our vision to expand beyond Land Rovers and Jaguars,” said

Elliot Humble

, ECD Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer. “Project Ghost represents the next evolution of ECD — applying our proven craftsmanship to the most iconic American nameplates.”




The Wellesley Commission




  • Model — Jaguar Series 3


  • Powertrain — GM LS3


  • Suspension — Road Performance - Damping Adjustable with Fast Steering Rack


  • Brakes — High Performance


  • Paint Color — British Racing Green Full Gloss


  • Wheels — Upgraded 16 Inch Wire Wheels & Knock-Off Spinners


  • Tires — Pirelli Cinturato


  • Dash Style — Wrapped in Approved Black Leather


  • Steering Wheel — 15" Original Wooden Wheel


  • Gauges — Moal Bomber


  • Radio — Classic Style Stereo with Bluetooth






Project Ghost '67




  • Model — 1967 Mustang Fastback


  • Engine — 465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8


  • Chassis — Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers


  • Brakes — 11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers


  • Paint — High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes


  • Wheels — 17” Rambler Chrome Wheels


  • Tires — Nitto NT555


  • Dash Style — Heated Recaro Seats in Black Leather




About ECD Automotive Design




ECD Automotive Design

(NASDAQ: ECDA), ECD, is a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.



For press inquiries, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please contact:




ECD Media Relations



Dia Stewart


dia@ecdautodesign.com


(407) 483-4825




www.ecdautodesign.com




A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2bb664a-501a-4652-bb67-d5d2f137c94d






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

