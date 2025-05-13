ECD Auto Design Launches High-Performance 700+ HP BLUEPRINT V8 Engine for Custom Land Rover Defenders and Range Rover Classics

ECD Auto Design introduces a 700+ horsepower BLUEPRINT V8 upgrade for Defender and Range Rover Classic vehicles, enhancing performance and luxury.

Full Release











KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the global leader in custom Land Rover Defenders, has added its most powerful drivetrain to date: a



700+ horsepower BLUEPRINT V8



, now available as an upgrade option across the



Defender lineup



—and for the first time, also as a performance option for



Range Rover Classic builds



.





This engine isn’t a gimmick. It’s a direct result of client demand—bringing together decades of LS-based experience, clever integration, and the visceral performance that discerning buyers crave. With the first client Defender build already in production, the 700HP option sets a new benchmark for what’s possible in a luxury SUV rooted in heritage but built for today.





“We’ve worked with LS-based platforms for years, so this evolution felt natural,” said



Elliot Humble



, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at ECD. “The real work was in smart packaging—integrating the supercharger, updating the front-end assembly, adding cooling, and upgrading the drivetrain to handle the torque. The fun part is, it looks like a classic Defender—but it drives like nothing else.”







A Power-First, Client-Driven Evolution







Rather than reinventing the wheel, ECD built on a trusted foundation—leveraging their extensive experience with LS-based drivetrains to offer an even more thrilling option for clients who want the feel of a classic with the power of a modern supercar.







Key upgrades for the 700+ HP configuration include:









New front-end rotating assembly to house the integrated supercharger







New front-end rotating assembly to house the integrated supercharger



Enhanced cooling systems to manage added thermal load







Enhanced cooling systems to manage added thermal load



Upgraded transmission, transfer case, and differentials to handle the increased torque







Upgraded transmission, transfer case, and differentials to handle the increased torque



Refined ECU tuning and throttle mapping to maintain smooth drivability











Every ECD build is handcrafted, and now clients who want a Defender—or a Range Rover Classic—with untamed acceleration and unmistakable sound have a new option that fits seamlessly into the company’s bespoke process.







Designed for Drivers Who Want More







This offering is tailor-made for the client who wants to turn up the volume on an already bold design. Whether it's cruising coastal highways or stealing the spotlight at a private collection, the 700HP Defender or Range Rover Classic adds American muscle to British heritage in a way that feels both timeless and thrillingly modern.





“It’s not about chasing numbers,” added Humble. “It’s about giving clients the freedom to dream—and then making those dreams driveable. This engine is just another example of how we listen, evolve, and deliver.”







Now Available for New Builds







The 700HP BLUEPRINT engine is now available for



Defender 90, 110, and 130 commissions



—as well as



Range Rover Classic builds



. With the first vehicle already on the production line, this new option is expected to become a favorite among performance-focused collectors and luxury clients alike.







View









images







of the Blueprint engine being installed







About ECD Auto Design







ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit





www.ecdautodesign.com





.







Media Contact:







Kevin Kastner





Chief Revenue Officer









kastnerk@ecdautodesign.com









407-738-1056





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4fbef25-f03f-4c8e-9dbc-389ca08e11ed





