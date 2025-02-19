ECD Auto Design Expands Exclusive Inventory Program to Meet Demand for Custom Luxury Vehicles

ECD Auto Design expands its Exclusive Inventory, offering custom luxury Land Rover SUVs for immediate ownership with premium features and performance.

Quiver AI Summary

ECD Auto Design is expanding its Exclusive Inventory program to offer clients a selection of high-spec Land Rover SUVs without wait times, addressing a growing demand for immediate luxury vehicle ownership. This program will feature around 20 unique custom vehicles each year, meticulously crafted by ECD's founders, and includes models with powerful engines like the LT1 V8 and LT4, providing exceptional performance. The first releases are custom Defender 110 builds, boasting high-performance features and luxury amenities. Each vehicle is designed for both performance and comfort, incorporating modern technology while retaining classic aesthetics. ECD's commitment to bespoke craftsmanship and quality shines through in these new offerings, as well as their plans to introduce retail locations for clients to experience the vehicles firsthand.

Potential Positives

ECD Auto Design expands its Exclusive Inventory program, allowing clients immediate access to high-spec luxury vehicles without wait times, reflecting strong demand and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The introduction of unique, high-performance Land Rover SUVs with personalized features demonstrates ECD's commitment to craftsmanship, catering to enthusiasts seeking bespoke designs.

Each vehicle is supported by a robust warranty, positioning ECD as a leader in quality assurance within the luxury auto restoration industry.

The strategic expansion aligns with ECD's upcoming retail presence, enhancing visibility and accessibility for clients to explore and purchase custom builds directly.

Potential Negatives

While the press release elaborates on the expansion of the Exclusive Inventory program and its offerings, it does not provide specific information on how the company plans to sustain the higher client demand over the long term, raising concerns about potential operational challenges.

The focus on high-performance vehicles and luxury customizations may alienate a segment of potential clients who are interested in more affordable and accessible vehicle options, limiting market reach.

Despite the strong warranty claim made in the release, it does not include data or metrics to substantiate this industry-leading warranty assertion, leaving potential customers questioning its validity.

FAQ

What is ECD Auto Design's Exclusive Inventory program?

ECD's Exclusive Inventory program offers high-spec, meticulously crafted Land Rover SUVs ready for immediate ownership without wait times.

What engines are available in ECD's Exclusive Inventory vehicles?

Exclusive Inventory vehicles feature options from a formidable LT1 V8 engine with 455 HP to a robust GM LT4 engine with 650 HP.

What models are included in the new Exclusive Inventory expansion?

The initial releases include the ECD Custom Defender 110 builds, designed for exceptional performance and modern drivability.

What are the key features of ECD's Exclusive Inventory vehicles?

Key features include high-performance Alcon brakes, ECD Air Ride suspension, custom finishes, and advanced technology for luxury and convenience.

How does ECD ensure quality in its custom vehicles?

Every vehicle is hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen, ensuring exceptional quality and customization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $ECDA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world-renowned leader in custom luxury vehicle restoration, is proud to announce the expansion of its Exclusive Inventory program to meet increasing client demand for higher-spec vehicles with no wait time. This initiative introduces meticulously crafted Land Rover SUVs, offering a range of premium appointments for those who seek unparalleled craftsmanship and performance that are readily available.







Elevating Inventory with Exclusive Lineups







Recognizing the demand for meticulously crafted, ready-to-drive luxury classic vehicles, ECD has elevated its Exclusive Inventory strategy with an annual collection of approximately 20 extremely unique well-appointed custom vehicles. Designed by ECD’s founders, these high-performance models showcase bold colors, leading innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the highest quality. Each vehicle is backed by the strongest warranty in the industry, ensuring a seamless blend of thrilling performance and refined luxury.





This strategic expansion not only caters to enthusiasts seeking immediate ownership of an elite restomod but also aligns with ECD’s upcoming retail presence, where clients can explore and acquire these bespoke builds firsthand at locations near them.







Performance and Prestige







ECD offers a range of high-performance powertrain options, ensuring every vehicle delivers exceptional driving experience. Exclusive Inventory vehicles offer a formidable LT1 V8 engine, coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which generates an impressive 455 HP, to more powerful offerings that feature the robust GM LT4 engine, paired with a 10-speed transmission, unleashing an exhilarating 650 HP. Each powertrain is engineered to provide a seamless blend of power, precision, and innovation.







An Iconic Defender, Instantly Available







The first releases in this Exclusive Inventory expansion are ECD Custom Defender 110 builds and are powered by a GM LT1 V8 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring robust performance and modern drivability. They feature high-performance Alcon brakes, ECD Air Ride suspension, and Borla stainless steel dual-exit exhausts for an unparalleled driving experience. Additionally, both models boast a six-point full external roll cage, custom CNC metal exterior fittings, and 20-inch Kahn Mondial Retro wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires, further enhancing their rugged yet sophisticated appeal.





"These stunning custom Defender 110's are part of the ECD Exclusive Inventory lineup for 2025, catering to those who desire the very best, without delay," said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer of ECD Auto Design. "Each vehicle is meticulously crafted by our skilled artisans to a specification selected by our founders that provides thrilling performance alongside luxury touchpoints and innovative features."







A Tale of Two Bespoke Designs







Exclusive Inventory Project 001 embraces a classic and heritage-inspired look, featuring a Keswick Green exterior with body-colored checker plates and silver brake calipers for a timeless appeal. The interior follows suit with Granite leather upholstery accented by charcoal stitching, creating a warm yet elegant atmosphere. Further distinguishing itself, this vehicle incorporates French oak wood paneling in the cargo area, adding a natural, organic touch, while its radio console is painted to match the body color, ensuring a cohesive and vintage-inspired finish.





In contrast, Exclusive Inventory Project 002 presents a bold and modern aesthetic with its bold and stealthy black exterior, complemented by black checker plates and striking red brake calipers, giving it a more aggressive stance. Inside, the black leather interior with black stitching maintains a sleek and contemporary feel, while black vintage wood paneling in the cargo area adds a refined touch. The radio console in gloss black enhances the vehicle’s sophisticated and uniform design, aligning seamlessly with its dark, commanding presence.







Unmatched Comfort and Technology







Both vehicles are designed for luxury and convenience, featuring Corbeau Trailcat seats (heated in the front), a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay, a custom ECD center console with rear AC, and a digital rearview mirror. Additional features like backup sensors, remote start, and central locking ensure a seamless blend of vintage aesthetics and modern functionality.







A Commitment to Customization







These two one-of-one builds and those to follow exemplify ECD Auto Design’s commitment to tailored craftsmanship, where every detail is considered. With an unparalleled blend of heritage, performance, and innovation, ECD continues to push the boundaries of what a classic Land Rover Defender can be.





For high-resolution photos and walk-around videos please





CLICK HERE





.







About ECD Auto Design







ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit



www.ecdautodesign.com



.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba0de86-65b4-4d1f-9e8b-743a4079b87c





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.