ECB Bancorp, Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - ECB Bancorp, Inc. (ECBK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $0.79 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $19.10 million from $16.39 million last year.

ECB Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $0.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $19.10 Mln vs. $16.39 Mln last year.

