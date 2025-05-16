ECARX Holdings Inc. Introduces EXP01 Processor at RISC-V Summit Europe 2025, Advancing Intelligent Mobility Solutions

ECARX launched its RISC-V-based EXP01 processor and outlined its automotive-grade MCU roadmap at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2025.

ECARX Holdings Inc., a global mobility tech provider, introduced its EXP01 processor, based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2025 in Paris. This dual-core processor has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification for safety, making it suitable for advanced automotive functions. The company also revealed its roadmap for an automotive-grade microcontroller designed for intelligent cockpit applications, which meets ISO 26262 ASIL-B standards. During the event, ECARX emphasized the importance of collaboration within the RISC-V ecosystem to promote the integration of RISC-V technologies in future vehicle architectures. CEO Ziyu Shen highlighted the significance of these advancements in enhancing safety and reducing costs for automakers. Founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2022, ECARX is focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for smart vehicles, with products already utilized in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, announced the debut of its EXP01 processor built on the RISC-V architecture at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2025 which was held from May 12-15, 2025, in Paris. Alongside this technical breakthrough, ECARX also outlined its roadmap for the next-generation MCU, deepened technical collaborations with the RISC-V ecosystem, and reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating RISC-V adoption in intelligent mobility solutions.





RISC-V is a completely open-source instruction-set architecture that provides a simple, modular foundation for building customized processors. Unlike proprietary chip designs, RISC-V lets engineers identify and select only the features they need, enabling faster innovation, lower power consumption, and optimized development costs across a broad range of auto electronic applications.





ECARX showcased EXP01, its first processor design built on the 32-bit RISC-V ISA. EXP01 uses a dual-core safety architecture in which two identical cores run in unison to continuously verify each other’s operation, earning it the highest level of functional safety certification, ISO 26262 ASIL-D. This fail-safe design delivers reliable performance for critical in-vehicle functions such as advanced driver assistance and intelligent cockpit interfaces, underscoring ECARX’s robust capabilities in automotive-grade safety development and management.





Building on this milestone, ECARX also outlined the R&D roadmap for its next-generation automotive-grade MCU, a scalable microcontroller specifically designed for intelligent cockpit and body-domain control applications. The MCU was developed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL-B safety standards and will support current and future encryption protocols, ensuring seamless compliance with international data regulations.





During the event, ECARX’s Head of R&D, Mr. Wei Jian, engaged in in-depth technical workshops with leading RISC-V developers, including StarFive Technology. These conversations are laying the groundwork for joint research and development initiatives to accelerate integration of RISC-V-based computing platforms into next-generation vehicle architectures worldwide.





Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, commented: “EXP01 marks a critical step in our mission to deliver highly reliable open-architecture computing platforms for the automotive industry. Leveraging our global ecosystem of partnerships, we are continuously enhancing the performance and safety of our hardware and software stack, offering automakers a unique value proposition with several solutions that can be seamlessly customized for deployment in any market. RISC-V’s open architecture drives faster innovation and optimizes costs, directly aligning with our goal to keep automakers at the forefront of technological change with cost-effective solutions. With our MCU roadmap and deepening collaborations, we are well positioned to lead the intelligent mobility revolution powered by RISC-V.”







About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has around 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Contacts:







ir@ecarxgroup.com







Media Contacts:







ecarx@christensencomms.com



