Ecarx enters components procurement, R&D services agreement with Geely

Ecarx (ECX) announced that it entered into a components procurement and R&D services agreement with Geely Automobile (GELYF), Zhejiang Huanfu and Hangzhou Langge, pursuant to which Geely Auto agrees to, subject to certain conditions set forth therein, purchase automobile components and R&D services from the company, Zhejiang Huanfu Technology and Hangzhou Langge Technology to further enhance the driving technology system for new energy vehicles of Geely Auto. The agreement has a term of three years and ends on December 31, 2027. The aggregated annual caps covered by the components procurement and R&D services agreement – totaling RMB6.39B RMB6.43B and RMB6.49M for the supplier group for 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively – will be exempt from the requirement of the approvals of independent shareholders of Geely Auto pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong; and the parties are not restrained from transacting beyond the exempt amounts under this agreement as long as Geely Auto has complied with the requirements under the listing rules. The rights and obligations of the parties to the agreement are subject to the fulfilment of various conditions precedent. The company will continue to be a stable and reliable source of automobile components and R&D support for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles for brands within Geely Auto, such as Zeekr (ZK) and Lynk & Co, under the components procurement and R&D services agreement.

