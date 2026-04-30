Markets

EBOS Group Sees Capex Declining From FY27; Targets Mid-Single-Digit EBITDA Growth Over Medium-Term

April 30, 2026 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EBOS Group Limited (EBO.AX), which markets and distributes healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical and animal care products in Australia, on Thursday outlined its strategy, growth plans and capital priorities at an Investor Day in Sydney.

Over the next three years, the company expects capital expenditure to decline from fiscal 2027, supporting earnings per share growth from fiscal 2028 onwards, along with mid-single-digit organic underlying EBITDA growth.

The company said it has redeployed around $2 billion over the past five years into higher-growth businesses, including medical technology and animal care, as it continues to shift its portfolio toward higher-return segments.

It also reaffirmed a dividend payout of 60%-80% of underlying net profit after tax.

The group noted that capital expenditure is expected to peak in fiscal 2026 before easing from fiscal 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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