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EBOS Group Issues Update To FY26 Earnings Outlook

April 21, 2026 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EBOS Group (EBO.AX) issued an update on the impact of elevated fuel prices and broader energy cost pressures on the Group's fiscal 2026 earnings outlook. Based on current assumptions for the remainder of fiscal 2026, the Group now expects fiscal 2026 underlying EBITDA of approximately A$610-A$620 million, compared with prior guidance of A$615-A$635 million. This reflects additional costs of A$5 - A$10 million.

The Group said it is implementing a series of efficiency and mitigation actions and, while the current outlook for fuel and energy costs is too uncertain to estimate any impact beyond fiscal 2026, it expects these actions will partly offset higher costs in fiscal 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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