Ebiquity Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook While Warning Of North America Weakness

September 23, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L), a provider in media investment analysis, released a trading update on Tuesday, ahead of its interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, which are due on September 29.

According to the company, its international operations outside of North America, which generate about 85 percent of its revenue, are still growing because of the high demand for its services in contract compliance and marketing effectiveness.

On the other hand, a weak macroeconomic climate has negatively impacted the North American business, resulting in lower customer spending and delayed decision making.

The Group anticipates revenue of approximately 75 million pounds in 2025, which is basically unchanged from year to year, and adjusted operating profit of approximately 5.5 million pounds. At the half-year, cash balances were 8.9 million pounds, with undrawn facilities totaling 11 million pounds.

EBQ.L closed Tuesday's trading at 14.32 GBP, down 4.18 GBP or 22.59 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

