News & Insights

Markets
EBAY

EBay To Acquire Certilogo

May 17, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Certilogo, a provider of AI-powered apparel and fashion goods digital IDs and authentication, announced that eBay has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Certilogo. Certilogo's platform uses digital technology to empower brands and designers to manage the lifecycle of garments, while providing consumers a seamless way to confirm authenticity, access information about branded items, and activate circular services.

Charis Marquez, VP, eBay, said: "Certilogo's technology and talented team allows eBay to build on this commitment, establishing eBay as a leader in pre-loved fashion, and offering new ways for consumers to connect and engage with brands."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.