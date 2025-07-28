eBay Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30.



For the second quarter, eBay expects total revenues between $2.59 billion and $2.66 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.65 billion, indicating 2.91% year-over-year growth.



EBAY’s second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $1.24 and $1.31, representing year-over-year growth between 4% and 11%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

EBAY surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.11%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of EBAY’s Q2 Results

eBay’s second-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from sustained momentum in its focus categories, including luxury goods, collectibles, particularly trading cards and refurbished products. These high-margin segments, which supported GMV growth and an improved take rate in the first quarter, are expected to have driven continued top-line and profitability gains in the quarter under review, underscoring the company’s strategic emphasis on expanding its high-value niche offerings.



Through targeted geographic strategies, including collaborations with Facebook Marketplace and the European rollout of Klarna’s Buy Now, Pay Later offering, eBay is expected to have broadened its reach, adding incremental GMV and strengthening growth in the quarter under review.



eBay’s second-quarter product innovations included the ‘Magical Listing’ AI tool, improvements to search and advertising and the launch of its Operator agent. By simplifying listing creation and enhancing user engagement, these initiatives are likely to have strengthened seller productivity and driven GMV gains during the quarter.



The ramp-up of eBay’s managed shipping program in the UK is expected to have bolstered its second-quarter 2025 performance by simplifying logistics for C2C sellers and improving trust among buyers. With the introduction of free shipping, flexible carrier options and plans for pickup and drop-off services, adoption likely increased, and the phased mandate for new and occasional sellers is projected to have driven incremental revenues and profitability during the period.



However, eBay’s second-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have faced pressure from tariff uncertainty, particularly on China-to-US trade, with roughly 5% of GMV exposed to cross-border flows. Rising trade frictions and shifting policies are likely to have compressed margins and slowed liquidity despite mitigation efforts like SpeedPak.

What Our Model Says About EBAY Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



EBay currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amazon.com AMZN currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.37% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMZN shares have returned 5.5% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.



Wayfair W currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



W shares have jumped 47.5% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4.



Yum! Brands YUM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



YUM shares have gained 9.4% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.

