eBay to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, 2026.



For the fourth quarter, eBay expects total revenues between $2.83 billion and $2.89 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, year-over-year revenue growth is anticipated to be 8-10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, suggesting 11.64% year-over-year growth.



eBay’s fourth-quarter 2025 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $1.31 and $1.36, representing year-over-year growth between 5% and 9%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

eBay Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

eBay Inc. price-eps-surprise | eBay Inc. Quote

eBay surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 3.70%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

eBay strengthened its consumer-to-consumer marketplace by offering faster payouts to trusted U.K. sellers, transparent all-in pricing, improved terms for low-value items and a managed-shipping program that enhanced trust and reduced transaction friction. The acquisition of Tise also deepened social-commerce engagement among younger users while supporting remonetization and take-rate expansion. These measures are likely to have lifted participation, faster transactions and improved conversion, indicating eBay benefited in the fourth quarter of 2025 through healthier GMV trends and incremental revenues from a more scalable and monetizable marketplace model.



eBay entered the quarter under review with solid operating momentum and supportive forward guidance, as management projected fourth-quarter GMV of roughly $20.5-$20.9 billion with continued year-over-year growth. Revenues are expected to rise in the high-single-digit range, supported by durable demand trends across its focus categories and strategic initiatives. The outlook and commentary indicate the business carried meaningful traction into the fourth quarter, implying eBay is likely to have benefited during the period through sustained marketplace activity, improving monetization and earnings leverage rather than relying solely on seasonal holiday demand.



eBay strengthened its ecosystem through multiple integrations and partnerships designed to improve discovery, inventory supply and buyer conversion heading into the quarter under review. The company integrated its marketplace with Apple’s Visual Intelligence so users can shop directly from photos taken on iPhone, expanding high-intent traffic entry points, while collaborations such as Klarna supported purchase flexibility and contributed to GMV growth. In addition, a resale partnership with Marks & Spencer unlocked additional pre-owned inventory and reinforced eBay’s circular-commerce positioning, and expanded authentication coverage across luxury brands, further increasing buyer trust for higher-value transactions. These efforts are expected to have driven stronger engagement in the fourth quarter of 2025, likely leading to better traffic quality, higher conversion and incremental GMV from both new and returning buyers.



However, eBay’s to-be-reported quarter is expected to face headwinds from recent global trade policy changes, particularly the removal of the de minimis exemption. The shift has increased compliance burden and shipping costs for cross-border sellers shipping into the United States, creating added friction and slowing international transaction flows since the late third quarter. A full-quarter impact is likely to weigh on GMV growth, take-rate expansion and monetization from advertising and financial services. Overall, policy-driven disruptions are expected to have softened transaction activity and profitability in the quarter under review.



eBay’s profitability is expected to have faced pressure as the company continues investing in strategic initiatives, reinvesting a portion of its top-line strength to support medium- to long-term growth. Management projected a fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating margin in the mid-20% range, implying a year-over-year decline due to these investments. Additional cost factors, including managed shipping, traffic acquisition costs and depreciation, have already weighed on margins. Overall, elevated operating costs and reinvestment spending are anticipated to have compressed margins and limited earnings leverage in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About EBAY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for eBay this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



eBay currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



American Eagle AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AEO shares have surged 77.4% in the trailing 12 months. It is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 4, 2026.



Genuine Parts GPC currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



GPC shares have gained 17.8% in the trailing 12 months. It is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DG shares have soared 112% in the trailing 12 months. It is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 12, 2026.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.