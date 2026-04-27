eBay to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, 2026.

For the first quarter, eBay expects total revenues between $3 billion and $3.05 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, year-over-year revenue growth is anticipated to be 13-15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, suggesting 17.01% year-over-year growth.

eBay’s first-quarter 2026 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $1.53 and $1.59, indicating year-over-year growth between 12% and 16%.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.77% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

eBay surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.58%.

eBay Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

eBay Inc. price-eps-surprise | eBay Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

EBAY is expected to have benefited from continued strength across its focus categories, consumer-to-consumer commerce and recommerce segments, which together represented approximately two-thirds of platform gross merchandise volume in the prior year.



Tailwinds are expected to have stemmed from healthy advertising revenue growth, early benefits from the Klarna partnership and a favorable currency environment. The wider deployment of the company's next-generation AI-powered Magical Listing tool is expected to have supported seller activation and listing creation. The expansion of eBay Live into France, Italy and Canada during the first quarter is expected to have contributed to buyer engagement. A Pokémon Day auction in February 2026, commemorating the franchise's 30th anniversary, alongside elevated demand for bullion and collectible coins, is expected to have boosted collectibles GMV. A March 2026 48-hour eBay Live livestream event featuring celebrity appearances and $1 starting bids across pre-loved fashion and collectibles categories is also expected to have driven incremental transactional activity.



However, the international segment is expected to have remained under pressure from macroeconomic weakness in key European markets and ongoing cross-border headwinds arising from U.S. trade policy changes. Changes in accounting policies effective Jan. 1, 2026, including the full expensing of internal use software costs and a shift to net revenue recognition for U.K.-managed shipping, are expected to have pressured reported margins and take rate comparisons relative to the prior-year period.

What Our Model Says About EBAY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for eBay this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.

eBay currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.