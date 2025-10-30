eBay Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

eBay Inc. EBAY reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.36 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.26%. The bottom line increased 14.3% year over year.



Net revenues of $2.82 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The figure increased 9.5% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 8% on an FX-neutral basis.



eBay’s first-party advertising products generated revenues of $496 million in the reported quarter, up 25% on an as-reported basis and 23% on an FX-neutral basis.



Total advertising offerings yielded $525 million in revenues, representing 2.6% of gross merchandise volume (GMV).

EBAY’s active buyer base, which was pinned at 134 million at the end of the third quarter, increased 1% year over year, missing the consensus mark by 0.4%.

GMV Details for EBAY

EBAY’s total GMV of $20.11 billion in the reported quarter exhibited year-over-year growth of 10% on a reported basis and 8% on an FX-neutral basis. The reported GMV surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.42 billion.



The total GMV is categorized into two parts. U.S. GMV totaled $9.87 billion, accounting for 49.1% of the total GMV. The figure rose 13% year over year. International GMV was $10.23 billion, accounting for 50.9% of the total GMV. The figure increased 7% year over year.

EBAY’s Q3 Operating Details

Operating expenses of $1.42 billion grew 13.5% year over year. As a percentage of net revenues, the figure expanded 180 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 48.7%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 27.1% in the third quarter, contracting 10 bps year over year.

EBAY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3.38 billion, down from $3.75 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Long-term debt remained unchanged at $5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared with the prior quarter.



Cash flow from operating activities was $934 million in the third quarter, a sharp turnaround from negative $307 million in the previous quarter.



eBay reported free cash flow from continuing operations of $803 million in the third quarter.



The company repurchased $625 million worth of shares and paid out cash dividends of $132 million in the reported quarter. eBay had approximately $1.4 billion remaining under its buyback authorization as of Sept. 30, 2025.

EBAY’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, eBay expects revenues in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.89 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, revenue growth is anticipated to be 8-10%.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to be between 25.8% and 26.3%.



GMV for the fourth quarter is likely to be in the range of $20.5-$20.9 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be between $1.31 and $1.36.



For 2025, the company expects revenues between $10.97 billion and $11.03 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, revenue growth is anticipated to be 6-6%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 27.7% and 27.8%.



GMV for the full year is likely to be in the range of $78.9-$79.3 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected to be between $5.42 and $5.47.

