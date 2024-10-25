eBay price target raised to $54 from $45 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $54 from $45 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported near management’s guidance and they rolled its DCF model forward and unveiled 2025 quarters.

