eBay price target raised to $54 from $45 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $54 from $45 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported near management’s guidance and they rolled its DCF model forward and unveiled 2025 quarters.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EBAY:
- eBay price target raised to $71 from $65 at Morgan Stanley
- eBay price target raised to $72 from $59 at UBS
- McDonald’s down after outbreak, Starbucks slides after warning: Morning Buzz
- Snap upgraded, McDonald’s downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- eBay price target raised to $67 from $65 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.