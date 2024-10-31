eBay price target lowered to $66 from $72 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $66 from $72 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the Q3 results. Reported results for the quarter came mostly in-line with the firm’s estimates and Q4 Gross Merchandise Volume guidance is expected to be $18.9B-$19.3B, in line with the Street’s estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

