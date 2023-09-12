News & Insights

EBay Launches New Luxury Consignment Service

September 12, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - eBay, Inc. (EBAY) announced Tuesday the introduction of a new consignment service, giving users direct access to expert sellers who will list and sell their luxury items on their behalf.

Launching initially for designer handbags, the service will expand next year to include additional luxury categories, including jewelry and watches.

The new service will be powered through a partnership with Linda Lightman, founder of Linda's Stuff, and a leading seller of luxury goods. Linda has operated a consignment store on eBay for more than 20 years.

Consumers can now use eBay consignment to sell new and pre-owned handbags from top brands like Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent. The process is seamless, with the consignment partner handling each and every component - from photography to pricing.

Eligible items listed for $500 or more will display the eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark, and once purchased, will go through eBay's authentication process

eBay consignment is available for select brands, at any price point, in new or pre-owned condition, that fall under select categories.

