eBay Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $556 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $2.82 billion from $2.88 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $661 Mln. vs. $670 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.73

