EBay Inc. Reveals Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $525 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $680 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $648 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $2.965 billion from $2.579 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $525 Mln. vs. $680 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.965 Bln vs. $2.579 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.53 To $ 1.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.00 B To $ 3.05 B

