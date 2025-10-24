eBay Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



For the third quarter, eBay expects total revenues between $2.69 billion and $2.74 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.74 billion, suggesting 6.38% year-over-year growth.



eBay’s third-quarter 2025 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between $1.29 and $1.34, representing year-over-year growth between 8% and 12%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.76% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

eBay surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 3.35%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

eBay’s third-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have been aided by strong U.S. demand and continued momentum in its high-value categories, particularly collectibles and trading cards. This segment remains one of its most dynamic growth drivers, led by the successful integration of TCGPlayer.



eBay is expected to have benefited from the rapid traction of “eBay Live” in the third quarter of 2025. The platform’s rising GMV and watch time, along with its expansion into high-value segments like luxury watches, jewelry and apparel, likely contributed to increased buyer participation and transaction growth.



Advertising growth and managed Shipping monetization are expected to have served as key contributors to eBay’s third-quarter 2025 performance, supporting revenue growth while ensuring consistent take rates and expanding high-margin revenue streams.



eBay is likely to have witnessed improved performance in the third quarter of 2025, driven by ongoing investments in AI and automation. The deployment of Magic Listings for sellers and Operator AI Shopping Assistant for buyers resulted in increased transaction efficiency and buyer retention, supporting higher GMV and top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company’s third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have been negatively impacted by the persistently weak macroeconomic environment in Europe. Soft consumer demand, elevated inflation and sluggish retail activity likely curtailed buyer engagement across key markets. Additionally, muted GDP projections for 2025 indicate limited economic momentum in the region.

What Our Model Says About EBAY Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for eBay this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



eBay currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

