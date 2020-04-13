EBay Appoints Walmart Executive Jamie Iannone As CEO

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said Monday that it has appointed Jamie Iannone as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 27, 2020. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of Walmart eCommerce.

Devin Wenig had stepped down as President and CEO of eBay in September last year, amid pressure from activist investors Elliott Management.

Meanwhile, Scott Schenkel will continue as interim Chief Executive Office of eBay until Iannone joins the company on April 27, 2020. Andy Cring will continue to serve as interim CFO.

Iannone joined Sam's Club in 2014 and was CEO of SamsClub.com and Executive Vice President of membership and technology.

Prior to joining Walmart Inc., Iannone was Executive Vice President of Digital Products at Barnes & Noble, Inc. He also spent nearly eight years at eBay as a Vice President and in other roles leading several areas of the Company. Before that, Iannone worked at Epinions.com and Booz Allen Hamilton.

