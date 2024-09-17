eBay is an Analysts Buy

Summary

eBay Inc. shows strong technical indicators with 100% buy signals, a 44.43% gain in the last year, and a Trend Seeker buy signal.

Fundamental factors include a market cap of $31.85 billion, P/E ratio of 18.31, and expected revenue and earnings growth over the next five years.

Analysts' sentiment is mixed with 5 strong buys, 3 buys, 24 holds, and 2 sells; consensus price target is $58.

Barchart highlights eBay for its exceptional price appreciation but advises a disciplined investment strategy due to the stock's volatility.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Internet retailer eBay (EBAY) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 17.85%.

EBAT Price vs Daily Moving Averages

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

50.35+ Weighted Alpha

1.99 - 60 month Beta

44.43% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 15.96% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.58%

Technical support level at $63.54

Recently traded at $64.36 with 50 day moving average of $56.66

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $31.85 billion

P/E 18.31

Dividend yield 1.67%

Revenue expected to grow 2.00% this year and another 3.40% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 13.70% this year, an additional 7.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.39% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, 3 buy, 24 hold and 2 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $45 and $65 with a consensus of $58

Value Line give the stock its highest rating of 1 and comments: "eBay posted good results in the first quarter of 2024. Both revenues and earnings per share exceeded our estimates. "

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star buy with a price target of $65 and comments: "Our opinion is Buy. We see 2024 being a stronger year for EBAY, as the company recently returned to GMV growth and margin expansion."

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star rating with Fair Value at $57 and comments:"We take a positive view of eBay's strategic framework. After divesting a number of noncore segments, its marketplace looks similar to the vibrant platform of the early 2000s, with the firm leaning into its core competency of price discovery for non-new, in-season wares."

98,190 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

