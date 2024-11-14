Eaton teams with Treehouse to enable residential electrification projects

Eaton (ETN) announces a collaboration with Treehouse to enable residential electrification projects. The collaboration brings together Eaton’s digitally enabled electrical solutions with Treehouse’s AI-powered software and end-to-end installation capabilities, helping expedite the energy transition and electrification at home with EV charging, energy storage, heat pumps and more.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ETN:
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Eaton price target raised to $410 from $350 at BofA
- Eaton assumed with a Buy at UBS
- Eaton downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
- Eaton selected by U.S. AFRL to design aerial refueling system
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.