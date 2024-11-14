Eaton teams with Treehouse to enable residential electrification projects

Eaton (ETN) announces a collaboration with Treehouse to enable residential electrification projects. The collaboration brings together Eaton’s digitally enabled electrical solutions with Treehouse’s AI-powered software and end-to-end installation capabilities, helping expedite the energy transition and electrification at home with EV charging, energy storage, heat pumps and more.

