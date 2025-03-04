Is Eaton Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems. Valued at a market cap of $115.9 billion, the company operates in various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, and transportation.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Eaton fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. ETN's diversified portfolio, strong engineering expertise, and a focus on sustainability give it a competitive advantage. Its commitment to energy efficiency, electrification, and smart power management positions it well for future growth, especially with the rising demand for renewable energy and sustainable solutions.

Despite its notable strength, this power management giant has slipped 26.7% from its 52-week high of $379.99, achieved on Nov. 26, 2024. Moreover, it has declined 25.5% over the past three months, considerably lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.3% drop over the same time frame.

In the longer term, Eaton has fallen 5.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 13.9% return. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ETN are down 16.1%, compared to SPX’s marginal decline over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, ETN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since December 2024, with slight fluctuations.

On Jan. 31, shares of ETN saw a slight dip following its Q4 earnings results as the company delivered revenues of $6.2 billion, which missed the Wall Street estimates by 1.7%. The shortfall was mainly due to lower e-mobility and vehicle segment sales, impacted by weakness in the light vehicle market. Additionally, disruptions from Hurricane Helene and aerospace industry strikes reduced sales by approximately $80 million, adding further pressure on the results.

However, the top line rose 4.6% from the year-ago quarter. Adding to the positives, ETN’s adjusted EPS of $2.83 advanced 11% from the year-ago quarter and slightly surpassed Wall Street expectations.

ETN’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to its rival, AMETEK, Inc. (AME), which gained nearly 3.3% over the past 52 weeks and 3.5% on a YTD basis.

Despite Eaton’s recent underperformance relative to the S&P 500, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $376.15 suggests a massive 35.1% premium to its current levels.

