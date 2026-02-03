Eaton Issues 2026 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) said, for the full year 2026, the company anticipates: an organic growth of 7-9%, earnings per share between $11.57 and $12.07; and adjusted earnings per share between $13.00 and $13.50. For the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates: organic growth of 5-7%; earnings per share between $2.29 and $2.49; and adjusted earnings per share between $2.65 and $2.85. The company said it is on track to deliver on 2026 and 2030 financial commitments.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders was $1.13 billion compared to $971 million, last year. Earnings per share was $2.91, up 19% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.33, up 18%. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales in the quarter were $7.1 billion, up 13% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The company said the sales increase consisted of 9% growth in organic sales, 2% growth from acquisitions and 2% growth from foreign exchange.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Eaton shares are down 4.89 percent to $342.00.

