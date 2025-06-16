Eaton Agrees To Acquire Ultra PCS From Cobham Ultra Group For $1.55 Bln

(RTTNews) - Intelligent power management company Eaton (ETN) announced Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire Ultra PCS Ltd. from the Cobham Ultra Group for $1.55 billion.

Ultra PCS's innovative solutions for safety and mission critical aerospace systems will augment Eaton's portfolio in both military and civilian aircraft.

The company expects Ultra PCS's strong growth position on high-margin business to be accretive to Eaton.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Ultra PCS, headquartered in Cheltenham, U.K. and with operations in the U.K. and U.S., produces electronic controls, sensing, stores ejection and data processing solutions, enabling mission success for global aerospace customers in the air and on the ground. Ultra PCS estimates 2025 sales of approximately $240 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.